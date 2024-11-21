Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs talked ‘dirty’, wore ‘disturbing smile’ as he raped man: Report

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault case: A victim claimed that the rapper allegedly attacked him in front of a group of people in a bedroom.

Livemint
Published21 Nov 2024, 08:57 PM IST
Justin Dior Combs arrives at Manhattan federal court to attend a hearing for his father Sean “Diddy” Combs, Thursday, Oct. 10 2024, in New York.
Justin Dior Combs arrives at Manhattan federal court to attend a hearing for his father Sean “Diddy” Combs, Thursday, Oct. 10 2024, in New York.(AP)

A new lawsuit accused music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of violently raping a drugged-up man at a Miami house party — while brandishing a “disturbing smile” and talking “dirty” to the alleged victim.

According to the New York Post, the victim claimed that the rapper allegedly attacked him in front of a group of people in a bedroom. He said his drink was spiked at the 2022 party, after which he lost his consciousness, court papers state.

Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of calling witnesses from prison ahead of trial

He alleged that he felt a “sharp pain” in his rectum when he eventually came to consciousness. He also realised that some of his clothes were missing.

The victim claimed he turned around — only to find a naked Combs standing behind him allegedly assaulting him, the lawsuit stated.

It further added, “Plaintiff heard Combs ‘talk dirty’ to him and the others in the bedroom and Plaintiff recalls Combs telling him ‘[t]his is what you want,’ all while wearing a disturbing smile,” the lawsuit alleges.”

Also Read | Did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs exploit Justin Bieber? Suge Knight calls it ‘saddest’

“The drugs prevented Plaintiff from fighting back or otherwise resisting Combs’ assault. Plaintiff eventually slipped back into unconsciousness," the New York Post reported while citing the filing.

The victim said he woke up alone the next morning in the room before a member of Combs’ security came in, handed him his clothes and told him to get ready to leave.

Earlier, male accuser had said in a seperate lawsuit that he was a 17-year-old auditioning for the reality TV show "Making the Band" when Combs and a bodyguard sexually assaulted him in 2008.

Also Read | ‘Holes’ to spy on women inmates: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs moved to low-security dorm

Federal prosecutors have accused the Bad Boy record label founder of coercing men, women and children into sex acts without their consent, bribing and intimidating them into keeping quiet, and employing his staff to cover up his crimes.

Combs, 54, has also pleaded not guilty to criminal sex trafficking charges in federal court in Manhattan, where he faces felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs' criminal trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 08:57 PM IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs talked 'dirty', wore 'disturbing smile' as he raped man: Report

      Popular in News

