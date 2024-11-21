Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs talked ‘dirty’, wore ‘disturbing smile’ as he raped man: Report

A new lawsuit accused music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of violently raping a drugged-up man at a Miami house party — while brandishing a “disturbing smile” and talking “dirty” to the alleged victim.

According to the New York Post, the victim claimed that the rapper allegedly attacked him in front of a group of people in a bedroom. He said his drink was spiked at the 2022 party, after which he lost his consciousness, court papers state.

He alleged that he felt a “sharp pain” in his rectum when he eventually came to consciousness. He also realised that some of his clothes were missing.

The victim claimed he turned around — only to find a naked Combs standing behind him allegedly assaulting him, the lawsuit stated.

It further added, “Plaintiff heard Combs ‘talk dirty’ to him and the others in the bedroom and Plaintiff recalls Combs telling him ‘[t]his is what you want,’ all while wearing a disturbing smile,” the lawsuit alleges.”

“The drugs prevented Plaintiff from fighting back or otherwise resisting Combs’ assault. Plaintiff eventually slipped back into unconsciousness," the New York Post reported while citing the filing.

The victim said he woke up alone the next morning in the room before a member of Combs’ security came in, handed him his clothes and told him to get ready to leave.

Earlier, male accuser had said in a seperate lawsuit that he was a 17-year-old auditioning for the reality TV show "Making the Band" when Combs and a bodyguard sexually assaulted him in 2008.

Federal prosecutors have accused the Bad Boy record label founder of coercing men, women and children into sex acts without their consent, bribing and intimidating them into keeping quiet, and employing his staff to cover up his crimes.

Combs, 54, has also pleaded not guilty to criminal sex trafficking charges in federal court in Manhattan, where he faces felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.