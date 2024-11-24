Sean ‘Diddy Combs’ to get bail in sex trafficking case? Prosecutors flag ‘concerted’ disruption bids as judge says…

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs may be released from jail next week as preparations remain underway for his sex trafficking trial. Judge Arun Subramanian is set to rule on the bail request next week — after the defense and prosecution file letters by Monday afternoon. The music mogul has remained lodged in a Brooklyn federal jail since his arrest in September.

Judges have already denied Combs bail on two separate occasions and prosecutors recently warned of his “concerted effort” to disrupt the case from behind bars. Lawyers for the rapper had previously sought to have Combs await trial at his mansion on an island near Miami Beach or at an apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Their $50 million bail proposal will essentially see the musician awaiting trial on house arrest with around-the-clock surveillance.

Two other judges previously concluded that the Bad Boy Records founder would be a danger to the community if he is freed. Last month an appeals court judge also denied Combs’ immediate release while a three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals weighs his bail request.

Meanwhile prosecutors argue that no bail conditions can mitigate the “risk of obstruction and dangerousness” that he poses to others. Combs has been accused of routinely flouting jail rules and making efforts to interfere with witnesses and taint the jury pool.

Public allegations have been building against the Grammy winner since late last year when singer Casandra Ventura said he subjected her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs as well as a 2018 rape. Prosecutors have previously indicated there is still more evidence to explore and that more charges could be added to the indictment against Combs.

“This is a case about violence. The defendant has engaged in physical, sexual and emotional abuse of his romantic partners for years. ... He’s hit. He’s kicked. He’s dragged,” Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik told Subramanian in a final plea to keep Combs locked up.

