Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex-assistant spills shocking details — ‘Rapper threatened to kill Kid Cudi over Cassie relationship’

A former longtime assistant of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs took the stand on Tuesday (May 27) in a federal trial, offering harrowing testimony of threats, kidnapping, and violent abuse linked to Combs’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Capricorn Clark, who worked her way up through Combs's business empire, told jurors that in December 2011, Combs appeared at her home in a jealous rage, armed with a gun after learning that Ventura was seeing rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi.

"We're going to kill Kid Cudi" “He said, ‘We’re going to kill Kid Cudi,’” Clark testified, describing how Combs forced her to leave with him at gunpoint.

Cudi had testified earlier that his car was set on fire in January 2012, shortly after Combs learned of the relationship—a threat Ventura previously claimed Combs had made.

Violent abuse and control Clark corroborated earlier testimony from Ventura and Mescudi, describing a pattern of threats and violence by Combs. She recalled witnessing Combs physically assault Ventura during the same period:

“Each kick she would crouch more and more into the fetal position,” Clark recounted.

She also testified that Combs repeatedly threatened her life, once saying: “You will never work again… I will make you kill yourself.”

Clark said she was forced to take a five-day lie detector test after Combs accused her of stealing diamond jewelry.

Assistant to Executive, then target Clark worked as Combs’s personal assistant before advancing to an executive role at his fashion brand, Sean John. Despite the abuse, she said she continued working for him due to his threats and the fear he instilled.

“It felt impossible to find work elsewhere,” she said.

Clark claimed that at one point, Ventura contributed to her firing following tensions in the love triangle.

What’s next in the trial Clark is the highest-profile former employee to testify so far. Prosecutors allege Combs led a criminal enterprise involving sex trafficking, bribery, kidnapping, and arson. The trial continues in Manhattan federal court. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted, he faces 15 years to life in prison.

Next witnesses expected include a Los Angeles police officer, an arson investigator, stylist Deonte Nash, and another alleged victim who also worked for Combs.