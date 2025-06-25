Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Prosecution and defense rest their case. Here's all you need to know

The federal sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs reached a pivotal moment Tuesday as both prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases in a Manhattan courtroom. Prosecutors concluded their presentation after seven weeks of testimony, calling 34 witnesses—including Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and "Jane"—who detailed allegations of coercion into drug-fueled sexual encounters dubbed "freak-offs."

In a stark contrast, Combs’ defense team rested after just 20–30 minutes without calling any witnesses, opting instead to submit text messages they claim show the encounters were consensual. Combs himself confirmed he would not testify, telling Judge Arun Subramanian, "That is my decision, your honor... with my lawyers," while unexpectedly praising the judge’s handling of the trial.

The prosecution’s case painted Combs as the ringleader of a criminal enterprise that used his wealth and celebrity to traffic women for sexual purposes, silencing them through threats, violence, and financial control. Jurors viewed explicit videos of "freak-offs," heard testimony about Combs paying a hotel security guard $100,000 to suppress surveillance footage showing him assaulting Ventura, and learned of allegations linking Combs to the firebombing of rapper Kid Cudi’s car.

The defense, however, maintained that the relationships were consensual and that prosecutors conflated domestic violence, which Combs’ lawyers acknowledged, with unfounded sex trafficking charges. "Domestic violence is not sex trafficking," argued defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro in a motion for acquittal, which Judge Subramanian will rule on later.