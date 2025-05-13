Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial timeline: A look at key events, allegations and charges against the musician

Witnesses started testifying against hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York on May 12. Combs is facing charges of sex trafficking, and racketeering. Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, could face life in prison if convicted of all five felony counts, according to news agency Reuters.

Here's a timeline of the Sean “Diddy” Combs case – In 2023, barely a month after Combs released a new album “The Love Album: Off the Grid", his former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura accused him of raping and physically abusing her.

She filed a lawsuit against Combs on November 16, claiming that he inflicted years of emotional abuse on her and sought to control all aspects of her personal life, according to the lawsuit she filed in federal court in New York, the Reuters report said.

– On November 17, 2023, Combs and Ventura agreed to settle the lawsuit.

– However, on November 23, 2023, two more women, Joi Dickerson-Neal and Liza Gardner, accuse Combs of sexual assaults.

– More accusers come forward on December 6, 2023.

– On March 25, 2024, Combs' homes in Los Angeles and the Miami area are searched by federal agents as part of sex trafficking investigation, the report said.

– A 2016 video of Combs kicking and dragging Ventura is released by CNN on May 17, 2024.

– On March 19, 2024, Combs apologises to Ventura for physically assaulting her.

– In September, 2024, Singer Dawn Richard, a former member of the musical group Danity Kane, filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual battery, sexual harassment, and false imprisonment, among other allegations, a CNN report said. Richard even claims to be an eyewitness to Combs “brutally beating” Ventura. Advertisement

Sean Diddy Combs, left, stands as his defense attorney, Teny Geragos, gives her opening statement to the jury on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York.

– On September 16, 2024, just a week after Richard's lawsuit, Combs is arrested in New York City after a jury voted to indict him on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in incidents dating back to 2008, according to the CNN report. Advertisement

– Two days later, on September 18, 2024, Combs appeal against his detention is heard. Prosecutors ask the judges to keep the music mogul behind bars, telling the court he has attempted to tamper with witnesses. Combs is detained ahead of trial and has been held in a federal detention facility in Brooklyn ever since.

– Federal prosecutors file superseding indictment against Combs on January 30, 2025.

– On March 14, 2025, Combs pleads not guilty in court.

– On April 4, 2025, federal prosecutors add two new counts of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution related to “Victim-2” that they allege occurred between 2021 and 2024, the report said.

– Ten days later, Combs pleads not guilty to these two counts as well. Advertisement

– On April 25, 2025, Federal judge Arun Subramanian rules footage of Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, will be shown to the jury at his trial, the report added. Combs rejects a plea deal.

– On May 5, 2025, jury selection for Combs' trial begins.

Charges against Sean “Diddy” Combs Combs has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, an AP report said.

Prosecutors allege Combs used his “power and prestige” as a music star to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “freak offs.” Advertisement

They say he coerced and abused women with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings, the report added.