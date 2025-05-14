Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Who are the key protagonists involved in the case? Check list

The trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, a prominent figure in hip-hop and pop culture, has been ongoing in Manhattan Federal Court, which officially began on May 5. The protagonist of this case comprises his former partner Casandra Ventura, 38, the R&B singer and actor, Daniel Phillip, Judge Arun Subramanian.

Others include Joseph “Big Joe” Sherman, Jacob “The Jeweler” Arabo, DeVante Swing, Cuba Gooding Jr and Shane Pearce.

Combs has been jailed since September and faces at least 15 years in prison if convicted.

List of the key protagonists involved in Sean “Diddy” Combs trial case Casandra on Tuesday testified in Sean “Diddy” Combs ' sex trafficking trial and is likely to return to the stand on Wednesday. She sued Combs in 2023 alleging rape and abuse for years. Within hours, the suit was settled; however, it was followed by dozens of similar legal claims and touched off a criminal probe. Phillip, a male escort who testified about an incident where Casandra hired him for sex at Manhattan’s Gramercy Park Hotel, with Combs present. He described witnessing Combs allegedly hitting Casandra, leading to her appearing apparently traumatised and focussed her emotional distress during the encounter. 3. Sherman is Combs’ previous bodyguard, named in a lawsuit claiming he raped a woman alongside Combs in 2001.

4. Arabo is a Jewellery designer mentioned in a lawsuit alleging he was among the men coerced to have sex with a woman at a “White Party” organised by Combs.

5. Swing is a R&B artist from Jodeci, listed in a lawsuit claiming he trafficked and forced an underage girl to travel for sex acts with Combs.

6. Gooding Jr is an actor named in a lawsuit claiming he fondled a producer on Combs’ yacht.

7. Shane Pearce is the accused of inviting a woman to his home with the intention of permitting Combs to assault her.

8. Subramanian is the presiding over the trial in Manhattan Federal Court.

Combs' legal team refused the allegations and has accused the federal government of leaking the 2016 video to damage his reputation.

On the first day of testimony, Casandra said about being pressured into degrading sexual encounters with paid sex workers, while recounting being hit several times by Combs when she did things that upset him, such as smiling at him the wrong way. “You make the wrong face and the next thing I knew I was getting hit in the face,” news agency AP quoted her as saying.