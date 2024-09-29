Sean ’Diddy’ Combs’ troubles mount with sex assault lawsuits: From arrest to charges, here’s what we know

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces increasing sexual assault allegations, with a twelfth accuser emerging this week. He is jailed on federal charges for running a network facilitating sexual crimes.

Published29 Sep 2024, 06:15 PM IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo stand before US Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky in this courtroom sketch.
Sean ’Diddy’ Combs and his defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo stand before US Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky in this courtroom sketch.(REUTERS)

Sexual assault and rape allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs continued to mount this week with a twelfth accuser stepping forward on Friday. The music mogul was arrested on September 16 and remains jailed without bail on federal charges alleging that he ran a vast network that facilitated sexual crimes and committed shocking acts of violence.

What do the lawsuits say?
A new lawsuit was filed against the Grammy-winning artist this week for ‘drugging, raping, and intimidating’ a former model for several years. The lawsuit details a disturbing pattern of behaviour, alleging that Combs forced the plaintiff to take ketamine and alcohol while subjecting her to sexual encounters with other individuals. The unidentified plaintiff also claims that Combs impregnated her. She was pressurised to have an abortion by his associates but ultimately suffered a miscarriage.

The accusations come mere days after Thalia Graves alleged that she was raped by Combs and a bodyguard in 2001 — with footage of the incident being sold over the years. Nearly a dozen other individuals have stepped forward with similar claims since his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura publicly accused Diddy of similar misconduct in November 2020.

What is the federal case against Combs?
Combs is accused in an indictment of using his “power and prestige” to induce female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances dubbed “Freak Offs” that he arranged, participated in and often recorded on video. The events would sometimes last days and Combs and victims would often receive IV fluids to recover. 

The indictment also alleges that the musician coerced and abused women for years, with the help of a network of associates and employees, while using blackmail and violent acts including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings to keep victims from speaking out.

What comes next?
Combs has denied most claims and pleaded not guilty in the Department of Justice case. The potential for additional charges is also on the cards with testimony from a male sex worker regarding Combs' alleged activities surfacing recently. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has announced his firm is now leading efforts for over fifty individuals who have reportedly suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Combs — indicating that more claims could emerge.

First Published:29 Sep 2024, 06:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsSean ’Diddy’ Combs’ troubles mount with sex assault lawsuits: From arrest to charges, here’s what we know

