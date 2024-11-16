Sean ’Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters pay tribute to late Kim Porter amid sex trafficking row: ’Can’t believe…’

Jessie and D'Lila Combs honored their late mother, Kim Porter, with a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their loss amid their father Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing legal troubles.

Livemint
Published16 Nov 2024, 07:09 PM IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs with Kim Porter in 2004.
Sean ’Diddy’ Combs with Kim Porter in 2004. (AP)

Jessie and D'Lila Combs paid homage to their late monther on Saturday amid continued furore over their father Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial. The post — featuring a black and white photo of Porter holding them as newborns — made no mention of the case. The family has remained supportive amid a growing barrage of allegations against the music mogul in recent months — including rape, sexual assault, harassment, and sex trafficking.

“We can’t believe it’s been six years without you. We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain. We wish you were here with us but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you Mommy,” the 17-year-old sisters wrote on Instagram.

Porter passed away at the age of 47 after battling pneumonia in November 2018. Her autopsy report determined she had died of natural causes. Combs had said they were “more than best friends” and “more than soul mates” at the time of her death.

Also Read | Sean ’Diddy’ Combs seeks bail, says new evidence flips the script on ’freak off’

The Combs children have stayed largely out of the spotlight as their father battles a steadily growing litany of lawsuits.

They had released a joint statement earlier this year after a tell-all memoir attributed to portal went viral. The book was published independently on Amazon roughly a week before Combs was arrested in New York and the indictment against him was unsealed. It is allegedly based on her diary and notes, and details an abusive relationship with longtime partner Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart,” asserted a joint statement from her children in late September.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

(With inputs from agencies)

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 07:09 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsSean ’Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters pay tribute to late Kim Porter amid sex trafficking row: ’Can’t believe…’

