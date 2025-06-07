Sean ‘Diddy’ ignored pleas for escorts to use condoms, ex-girlfriend tells court in sex trafficking trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs twice rebuffed a former girlfriend's requests that male entertainers wear condoms when having sex with her as Combs watched, the woman said on Friday during a testimony at the music mogul's sex trafficking trial.

According to a Reuters report, the woman said that Combs would “guilt trip” her when she asked that the entertainers wear condoms during their frequent and lengthy sexual encounters. The woman is testifying under the pseudonym Jane to protect her privacy, the report said.

“Freak Offs” encounters These sexual interactions resembled what another one of Comb's exes, Casandra Ventura, referred to as “Freak Offs” during her testimony last month, it added.

An audio clip heard by the jurors in the Manhatten federal court trial recorded Combs intervening after Jane asked a male entertainer named Don if he had a condom. As the recording was played, Combs rapidly tapped his fingers against his leg while seated at the defence table, the Reuters report said.

"Why didn't you just insist that Don wear a condom?" prosecutor Maurene Comey asked.

"Because I just didn't want to disappoint my lover," Jane responded, referring to Combs. Jane said she and Combs dated from 2021 through 2024.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Prosecutors say he coerced women over two decades to take part in elaborate, drug-fueled sexual performances during Freak Offs over two decades, the report said.

The Bad Boy Records founder's defense lawyers have acknowledged that Combs was occasionally abusive in domestic relationships, but say the women who took part in “Freak Offs” did so consensually.

Jane's testimony against Combs During the first day of her testimony on Thursday, Jane said she was “head over heels” for Combs and wanted to have a one-on-one relationship with him, but that starting five months into their relationship most of their time together involved sexual interactions with male escorts in hotels.

Jane said that when she told Combs she wanted those encounters to stop, he threatened to stop paying her rent.

On Friday, Jane frequently sobbed and dabbed her eyes with a tissue as she told jurors how Combs would encourage her to keep going even after she grew tired during the encounters, which she said often lasted 24 hours or more, the Reuters report added.

In one instance, which Jane recounted during the trial, she said she broke down crying after Combs said he had to leave following an encounter with an entertainer, despite having promised Jane a one-on-one date night and that the entertainer would be there for “just a little bit”.