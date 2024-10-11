Sean Diddy Timeline: From building Bad Boy empire to facing lawsuit - how fate turned sour for the music mogul

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will stand trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2024, following allegations of sexual abuse and violence. He remains incarcerated after an indictment. This comes amid a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Cassie accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published11 Oct 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Rapper Sean Diddy Combs made it to the spent Forbes list of billionaires in 2022.
Rapper Sean Diddy Combs made it to the spent Forbes list of billionaires in 2022.(AFP)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the music mogul, is making headlines again after a US court on Thursday decided that he will go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking next year on May 5.

Federal judge Arun Subramanian on October 10 said "Diddy" will remain incarcerated. This comes after the rapper's indictment last month on three criminal counts that allege, he sexually abused women and pushed them into drug-fuelled sex parties using threats and violence.

The rapper made it to the spent Forbes list of billionaires in 2022. after spending decades in the music industry to build up his legacy through his Bad Boy empire and various side hustles. He is credited with a number of achievements, including five Number ones on the Billboard Hot 100 and 15 hits in the top 10.

However, he met a twist of fate last year when Combs’ ex-girlfriend Casandra Elizabeth Ventura filed a lawsuit against him on November 16, accusing him sexual misconduct and abuse during their time together. The “Me & U” singer, popularly known as Cassie began dating Diddy around 2007. They ultimately parted their ways in 2018 following 11 year long on-and-off relationship. Charges that Cassie pressed against Diddy included, egregious behaviour with years of abuse and one instance of rape.

The Manhattan federal court lawsuit notes that Cassie“endured over a decade of his violent behaviour and disturbed demands.” This included physical assault and forced "sex acts with male sex workers,” reported billboard.

This development came just two months after Sean Diddy was honoured with the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Within 24 hours of filing the lawsuit the two reportedly arrived at a settlement for an undisclosed amount.

Later, in the same month two other lawsuits were filed against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from an anonymous plaintiff. The plaintiff claimed the music mogul sexually assaulted and beat her. The other plaintiff was a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal pressed sexual abuse charges and suggested that she had footage of the assault. She accused Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting her while she was a college student in 1991, reported billboard.

After three back-to-back sexual and physical abuse lawsuits were filed against Sean Combs, he decided to resign from chairmanship of the digital media company Revolt, that he helped launch in 2013. A fourth lawsuit surfaced in December. A woman named Jane Doe alleged that was “sex trafficked” and “gang raped” in 2003, when she was 17 years old. She pressed charges against the music mogul, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre and another individual.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Sean Diddy Timeline: From building Bad Boy empire to facing lawsuit - how fate turned sour for the music mogul

