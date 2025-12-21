Sean Duffy’s daughter calls for ‘abolishing TSA’ after ‘absurdly invasive’ pat-down while pregnant

Evita Duffy-Alfonso, daughter of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, called for the abolition of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday (December 19), citing poor treatment and an “absurdly invasive pat-down” during airport screening.

“TSA = unreasonable, warrantless searches of passengers and their property. That means it violates the Fourth Amendment and is therefore unconstitutional. Pls abolish,” she wrote on X, tagging President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Pregnancy, pat-downs, and body scanners Duffy-Alfonso shared the details of her experience in another X post: “I nearly missed my flight this morning after the TSA made me wait 15 minutes for a pat-down because I’m pregnant and didn’t feel like getting radiation exposure from their body scanner. The agents were passive-aggressive, rude, and tried to pressure me and another pregnant woman into just walking through the scanner because it’s ‘safe.’ After finally getting the absurdly invasive pat-down, I barely made my flight.”

She criticized the agency further, saying, “The ‘golden age of transportation’ cannot begin until the TSA is gone.”

Support for broader security measures Despite her criticism of the TSA, Duffy-Alfonso emphasized her support for national security measures: “To be clear, I am 100% behind all that @POTUS & @DHS has done to keep out terrorists and illegals, especially at the border. In fact, President Trump & @Sec_Noem aren’t getting enough credit for achieving zero illegal border crossings and stopping deranged terrorists from coming into the U.S.”

She stressed the need for balance: “But there needs to be more common sense around how we treat Americans exercising their right to travel. And I hope TSA works on improving their treatment of expectant mothers who don’t want to go through body scanners to protect their unborn children. We can do both.”

Legal right to opt-out of TSA scanning Duffy-Alfonso’s posts drew attention to a lesser-known legal option: travelers can opt out of TSA body-scanning technology and request an alternative screening. TSA confirms that passengers with medical, personal, or privacy concerns may request a manual pat-down instead.

TSA guidance notes: “A pat-down may include inspection of the head, neck, arms, torso, legs, and feet. This includes head coverings and sensitive areas such as breasts, groin, and the buttocks… The officer will advise you of the procedure to help you anticipate any actions before you feel them.”

Passengers can also request a private screening, a chair for mobility issues, or same-sex officers for pat-downs if needed.

