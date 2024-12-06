At the Marrakech Film Festival, where he received a career tribute, Sean Penn, American actor and film director, launched a scathing critique of the Oscars, accusing the Academy of “limiting different cultural expressions." Penn’s remarks came during a press conference where he voiced his support for "The Apprentice", a controversial biopic about Donald Trump directed by Ali Abbasi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Penn expressed his frustration with the Oscars, saying, “The Academy have exercised really extraordinary cowardice when it comes to being part of the bigger world of expression, and in fact, have largely been part of limiting the imagination and very limiting of different cultural expressions." He further criticized the industry, noting, “It’s jaw-dropping how afraid this [so-called] business of mavericks is of a great film like that. One with great, great acting. [It’s amazing] that they too can be as afraid as a piddly little Republican congressman,"

"The Apprentice", which stars Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, follows the former president's rise in New York during the 1970s and 1980s, alongside his lawyer Roy Cohn and first wife Ivana Trump. Despite receiving an 8-minute standing ovation at its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the film has faced significant backlash and is not expected to be a major contender during awards season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Penn praised the film’s portrayal, stating, “When something sneaks through, it’s to be celebrated." He went on to describe the industry's fear surrounding the film, calling it “amazing" that those involved in “maverick" filmmaking could be “as afraid as a piddly little Republican congressman."

The film, which explores Trump’s early years in high society, premiered in October 2024 and has been released in theaters by Briarcliff Entertainment. It has earned $12 million on a $16 million budget and holds a positive 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.