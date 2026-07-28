Seattle shooting: 15-year-old suspect arrested; police hunt second suspect

A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested after a mass shooting at Seattle's annual Bite of Seattle food festival left three people dead and at least four others injured, including a two-year-old boy, authorities said on Monday.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said the teenager is being held in juvenile detention on suspicion of firearms violations and first-degree assault. The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

Police are still searching for a second suspect believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Police believe suspects exchanged gunfire Investigators believe the two suspects were shooting at each other when multiple bystanders were caught in the crossfire.

Seattle Assistant Police Chief Tyrone Davis said officers do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, despite one suspect remaining at large.

"We're still trying to figure this out," Davis said, adding that police do not yet have a description of the second suspect.

The shooting erupted around 6 p.m. on Sunday during the final hours of the three-day Bite of Seattle festival, held near the Space Needle at the Seattle Center campus.

Three killed, including woman; toddler among injured Two victims died at the scene, while a third later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Authorities identified the deceased as:

A 19-year-old man

A 44-year-old man

A 56-year-old woman

Four others were injured:

A two-year-old boy, who remained in satisfactory condition on Monday

Two men, aged 23 and 27

A 39-year-old woman

Hospital officials said the three adult victims had been discharged.

Police have not said whether any of the victims were involved in the confrontation between the suspects.

One suspect arrested at scene, second fled Authorities said dozens of officers were already providing security at the popular festival when gunfire broke out.

Some officers witnessed one suspect firing a weapon. That suspect surrendered at the scene and was taken into custody, while the second suspect fled.

A large police response followed, with officers evacuating the Seattle Center campus as emergency crews treated victims.

Candlelight vigil Vendors returned Monday to clean up abandoned food stalls after fleeing during the shooting.

A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Monday evening at Seattle Center's International Fountain to honor the victims.

The Bite of Seattle festival, launched in 1982, is one of the city's largest annual events and attracts around 350,000 attendees each year. Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting while searching for the second suspect.