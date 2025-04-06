Second Unvaccinated Child With Measles Case Dies in Texas

(Bloomberg) -- A school-aged child in Texas who was recently diagnosed with measles has passed away amid a growing outbreak in the state.

The child, who wasn’t vaccinated, had been hospitalized and was receiving treatment for complications from measles, according to an emailed statement from UMC Health System in Lubbock, Texas. The child had no known underlying health conditions, the statement said.

“This unfortunate event underscores the importance of vaccination,” hospital spokesperson Aaron Davis said. “Measles is a highly contagious disease that can lead to serious complications, particularly for those who are unvaccinated.” Local health officials were still working to confirm some details of the case on Sunday. Davis declined to comment on when exactly the child died.

It’s the second death linked to measles in the state this year, after the US went a decade without any reported deaths from the highly contagious virus. So far this year, there have been 607 measles cases reported across 21 states, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ninety-seven percent of the cases involved unvaccinated patients or those whose vaccination was unknown. The measles vaccine, known as the MMR vaccine, is very potent, with one dose 93% effective at preventing infection, according to the CDC.

Texas has by far been the hardest hit state. The state health department has reported 481 cases.

The US Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to requests for comment. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has openly questioned the safety of vaccines and public health experts have said he’s downplayed the importance of the MMR vaccine in the current measles outbreak.

