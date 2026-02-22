Secret Service shoots and kills person attempting to enter Mar-a-Lago with ‘shotgun and fuel can’

Secret Service, on Sunday, shot and killed a person attempting to enter Mar-a-Lago. The man entered the secure perimeter at the US President's resort with “what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can,” the Secret Service said in its statement.

The federal law enforcement agency said the incident occurred on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. (local time).

Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confronted the man. Shots were fired at the individual, the Secret Service said, and the individual was pronounced deceased.

FBI leading probe into the case The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the case.

Speaking to reporters present at the scene, the police said images of the shotgun and the fuel can have been released, and that a probe is underway to identify the deceased's “potential motive”, “background”, other aspects.

An FBI official also urged residents around the Mar-a-Lago area to review their exterior surveillance footage and report any suspicious activity to the agency.

Who is the man? The man was in his early 20s and from North Carolina.

He had been reported missing by his family a few days ago, and investigators believe he headed south and picked up the shotgun along the way – SS Chief of Communications – Anthony Guglielmi told reporters.

How was the man shot? Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the man was ordered to drop the equipment he was carrying, but instead raised the shotgun into a firing position.

“He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with them. At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position,” Bradshaw said at a brief press conference. The two agents and the deputy “fired their weapons to neutralize the threat.”

Man's identity withheld Secret Service authorities, however, have not yet revealed the identity of the deceased man as they are waiting to inform the person’s kin.

"The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased. The individual was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. US Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter. No U.S. Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured. There were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident," read the statement from the Secret Service.

Guglielmi also said a box for the weapon was discovered in the man's vehicle after the incident.