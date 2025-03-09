US News: Was there a massive security breach at the White House in Washington on Sunday? Was there a threat to President Donald Trump's life? US Secret Service informed that they had shot at a man outside the White House early on Sunday after a confrontation, and the man is now in an area hospital.

Notably, President Donald Trump was not in the White House at the time, as he is spending the weekend at his Florida residence, reports Reuters.

Man Shot Outside White House: Here's What Happened Secret Service officials received a tip on Saturday from local authorities that a suicidal person may be traveling to Washington from Indiana and the person's car was found a block from the White House, the agency said in a statement.

The ‘suicidal’ man brandished a firearm as officers approached him and the Secret Service opened fire shortly after midnight local time, the agency informed.

The man was taken to an area hospital and his condition was not known, the statement said, adding that there were no injuries to Secret Service personnel.

Washington's Metropolitan Police, which is investigating the shooting, reports Reuters.

Previous Incidents at White House There have been a series of incidents involving armed men shot by security officers on or near the White House, Washington, grounds over the years, including the shooting, in 2016, of a man who brandished a handgun at a White House security gate.

In 2023, a 20-year-old Indian immigrant named Sai Varshith Kandula unsuccessfully tried to break through the White House's protective barriers in a rented truck.

US president Donald Trump himself narrowly survived an assassination attempt at Pennsylvania in July 2024, during his Presidential campaign. A gunman fired at the then Republican candidate during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounding his ear. A Secret Service review found that communication gaps and a lack of diligence contributed to the near-miss.