Did Donald Trump face MASSIVE security breach? Secret Service shoot armed man after displaying firearm near White House

The US Secret Service shot an armed man outside the White House early Sunday after he brandished a firearm. The man is hospitalized, while President Trump was not present. 

Written By Sayantani
Published9 Mar 2025, 07:11 PM IST
Advertisement
Donald Trump Inauguration Live Updates: Workers continue with the finishing touches on the presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylvania outside the White House Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. (Jon Elswick via AP)(AP)

US News: Was there a massive security breach at the White House in Washington on Sunday? Was there a threat to President Donald Trump's life? US Secret Service informed that they had shot at a man outside the White House early on Sunday after a confrontation, and the man is now in an area hospital.

Notably, President Donald Trump was not in the White House at the time, as he is spending the weekend at his Florida residence, reports Reuters.

Advertisement
Also Read | Restaurants Warned White House of Tariff Dangers Before Delay

Man Shot Outside White House: Here's What Happened

Secret Service officials received a tip on Saturday from local authorities that a suicidal person may be traveling to Washington from Indiana and the person's car was found a block from the White House, the agency said in a statement.

The ‘suicidal’ man brandished a firearm as officers approached him and the Secret Service opened fire shortly after midnight local time, the agency informed.

Also Read | White House holding direct talks with Hamas on hostage release

The man was taken to an area hospital and his condition was not known, the statement said, adding that there were no injuries to Secret Service personnel.

Washington's Metropolitan Police, which is investigating the shooting, reports Reuters.

Previous Incidents at White House

There have been a series of incidents involving armed men shot by security officers on or near the White House, Washington, grounds over the years, including the shooting, in 2016, of a man who brandished a handgun at a White House security gate.

Advertisement
Also Read | Trump says Zelensky lacks gratitude, meet cut short after White House showdown

In 2023, a 20-year-old Indian immigrant named Sai Varshith Kandula unsuccessfully tried to break through the White House's protective barriers in a rented truck.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | White House quarrel: US power is at stake

US president Donald Trump himself narrowly survived an assassination attempt at Pennsylvania in July 2024, during his Presidential campaign. A gunman fired at the then Republican candidate during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounding his ear. A Secret Service review found that communication gaps and a lack of diligence contributed to the near-miss.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDid Donald Trump face MASSIVE security breach? Secret Service shoot armed man after displaying firearm near White House
First Published:9 Mar 2025, 07:11 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App