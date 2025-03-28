Selena Quintanilla murder case: Yolanda Saldívar’s parole request rejected – ‘She still poses a threat’

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman convicted of killing Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in 1995, has been denied parole and will remain in prison, the Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles announced on Thursday. Saldívar, now 64, was serving a life sentence for fatally shooting the young singer at a Corpus Christi motel.

Parole denied: ‘Justice continues to stand’ This was Saldívar’s first opportunity for parole since her conviction nearly three decades ago. However, the board determined she still poses a public safety risk.

“The panel found that Saldívar continues to pose a threat to public safety,” the board said in a statement, adding that her crime showed “a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others.”

Selena’s family and her widower, Chris Pérez, welcomed the decision, stating: “While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon.”

Saldívar will be eligible for another parole review in 2030.

A tragic end for a rising star Selena, a Mexican American music icon, was just 23 years old and on the verge of mainstream English-language success when she was killed. A Corpus Christi native, she had already broken barriers for women in Latin music and won a Grammy during the Tejano music boom of the early 1990s.

Her crossover album, Dreaming of You, released posthumously, topped the Billboard 200 and featured hits like I Could Fall in Love and Dreaming of You.

How did Selena die? Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the beloved Tejano music superstar, was tragically shot and killed on March 31, 1995, at the age of 23. Her death shocked the music industry and devastated millions of fans worldwide.

The incident occurred at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, where Selena had arranged to meet Yolanda Saldívar, the president of her fan club and manager of her boutiques, Selena Etc.

Saldívar had recently been fired after Selena’s family discovered she had embezzled money from the fan club and business. Selena agreed to meet her that morning, hoping to retrieve financial documents. However, the conversation turned into a confrontation, leading to a fatal outcome. Advertisement

During the argument, Saldívar pulled out a .38-caliber revolver and shot Selena once in the lower right shoulder. The bullet severed an artery, causing massive blood loss. Despite her injury, Selena ran toward the motel lobby, leaving behind a trail of blood as she tried to get help.

Saldívar, in a nine-hour standoff with police, claimed the shooting was an accident. “I didn’t mean to do it. I didn’t mean to kill anybody,” she sobbed.

Conviction and life in prison Due to intense media coverage, Saldívar’s trial was moved to Houston. She testified that she intended to kill herself during the confrontation with Selena, but the gun misfired.

On October 23, 1995, a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder, sentencing her to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years. Advertisement

While in prison, Saldívar earned a degree in criminal justice and filed multiple civil rights complaints alleging mistreatment. She has also been kept in protective custody due to threats from other inmates.

Selena’s legacy lives on Selena’s influence remains strong decades after her death. In 1997, Jennifer Lopez portrayed her in the biopic Selena. In 2021, she received a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.