Self-driving Waymo cars torched in LA riots, national guard deployed as protests rage on: Key updates

As tensions escalated in Los Angeles after immigration authorities clashed with protestors following the detention of individuals by federal immigration officials at various locations, several self-driving Waymo cars were set on fire, as per visuals that emerged online.

Here are key updates from the three-day-long protests in Los Angeles –

Protests erupted following Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers executed search warrants at several locations on Friday, over allegations of an employer using fictitious documents for some of its employees, according to a report by CBS News.

The Los Angeles Police Department started arresting people after labelling multiple protests as “unlawful” assemblies and permitting the use of “less lethal munitions," reported CNN News.

Protestors filled the streets, blocking near the original protest location at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, after the Los Angeles Police Department declared the assembly "unlawful."

US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to safeguard federal staff and assets during protests, marking the first instance in which a president has activated the National Guard without a state’s request or approval since 1965.

After the National Guard was deployed, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass mentioned that she communicated with border czar Tom Homan in an attempt to persuade President Donald Trump against sending National Guard troops to Los Angeles. Nevertheless, the troops were dispatched. “I knew that the order had been given,” CNN quoted the mayor during a news conference. “I was trying to encourage, to prevent the deployment. Obviously, that did not work," she said