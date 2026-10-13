Selma Blair arrested after alleged mid-air altercation leaves two flight attendants injured on New York-bound flight

Actor Selma Blair has been arrested after an alleged altercation aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York left two flight attendants injured, prompting an FBI investigation.

Legally Blonde actor Selma Blair was arrested Blair, 54, was taken into custody late on Sunday, 11 October, after the aircraft arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York. According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, officers responded to reports of a physically abusive passenger while the plane was parked at the gate.

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The actor and one of the injured flight attendants were taken to hospital for medical evaluation, authorities said. The incident is now under federal investigation, with the FBI examining allegations of an assault aboard the aircraft.

What happened? The Guardian and other media outlets reported that Blair allegedly punched one flight attendant, bit another and attempted to open the plane’s door during the flight. However, authorities’ initial public statements did not confirm those specific details.

A representative for Blair offered a different context for the episode, saying the actor had experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged behaviour. She received immediate medical attention after landing and was in a stable condition, the representative said.

The FBI confirmed it had been informed of a potential assault aboard a flight arriving at JFK but declined to discuss the investigation.

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Delta, meanwhile, said it had a zero-tolerance policy towards unruly or unlawful behaviour, adding that the safety of passengers and crew remained its priority. The airline said the incident did not prevent the flight from arriving ahead of schedule.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that Blair had been issued a federal summons accusing her of assault. The case is expected to be handled by the petty violations court at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn. No date for her appearance had been announced at the time of reporting.

Who is Selma Blair? Blair is best known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde and Hellboy. She has also spoken publicly about living with multiple sclerosis, a condition she disclosed in 2018, and has advocated for disability rights.

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The incident has drawn attention to an earlier episode involving the actor during a flight from Cancún to Los Angeles in 2016.

Blair later apologised, saying she had mixed alcohol with medication, which caused her to black out and say and do things she regretted.

The circumstances of the latest episode remain under investigation. Blair’s representative has attributed the alleged conduct to a medical emergency, while the federal case will determine how the allegations are addressed.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.