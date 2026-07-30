Senate committee postpones vote on Todd Blanche’s nomination as Attorney General: Here is what happened

The Donald Trump administration’s efforts to nominate Todd Blanche as the new US attorney general suffered a setback on Wednesday after Republican senators held up their support, forcing the Senate Judiciary Committee to postpone its vote. The two Republicans, John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, forced the delay in the Senate vote over a settlement between President Donald Trump and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The duo has a history of clashing with Trump and is not facing re-election in November. They have sought more assurances about the settlement of President Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS. It included a deal to drop tax claims against the president and a now-scrapped plan to create a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to compensate people who believe they were wronged by the Justice Department.

Why two Republicans refused to back Blanche Cornyn and Tillis have demanded additional assurances in writing that the “Anti-Weaponization Fund” is dead and have pressed for clarification on the scope of the tax immunity deal. Cornyn has said he wants the administration to modify that piece of the settlement to make clear that it covers only existing audits and does not protect the president from examination of future tax filings.

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A spokesperson for the committee said in a statement Wednesday night that the vote would be postponed “as work continues to secure sufficient support.”

Blanche need backing of all Republicans Blanche, who was Trump's personal defense lawyer before his second term, needs the backing of every Republican on the Judiciary Committee to advance his nomination as attorney general.

A single Republican defection on the Judiciary Committee would block Blanche’s nomination as all Democrats are expected to vote against him. Cornyn's opposition could prove decisive. "I'm not prepared to vote yes" on Blanche's nomination, Cornyn told reporters earlier on Wednesday.

Trump told reporters that he had thought Blanche's confirmation would be a routine process.

"Maybe John Cornyn's upset with me because I didn't endorse him," Trump said, referring to the senator having lost his primary runoff for another term to a Republican candidate endorsed by Trump. Cornyn later called that a "convenient excuse."

Blanche submitted a proposal in writing on Wednesday to Cornyn and key Republicans that would "put the fund to bed," according to a person familiar with the matter.

Blanche has been serving as the Acting US Attorney General since April this year following the removal of Attorney General Pam Bondi from her post by President Trump.