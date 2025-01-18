The Senate is ramping up its confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, with key figures like Scott Bessent, Doug Burgum, and Lee Zeldin stepping into the spotlight to defend their qualifications and policies. While some candidates are swiftly gaining bipartisan support, others, like Pam Bondi, face additional scrutiny as they return for another round of questioning.



1. Scott Bessent’s confirmation hearing

Key remarks from Senate Finance Chair Senate Finance Committee Chair Mike Crapo endorsed Bessent’s nomination and encouraged colleagues to advance it.

Conflict of interest and taxes Bessent assured the committee that his taxes are current.

Committed to shuttering his firm if confirmed to avoid conflicts of interest.

Policy stances Supported Trump’s tax proposals, including no taxes on tips and Social Security.

Advocated for reinstating tax deductions for auto loans.

Debt Limit and Federal Reserve Independence

Agreed to work with Trump if the debt limit is repealed.

Confirmed support for Federal Reserve independence, rejecting inaccuracies in media reports.

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Opposed the need for a U.S. CBDC, suggesting they are solutions for nations with limited options.

Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid Pledged not to touch Social Security or Medicare funding.

Stated Medicaid funding would be state-dependent, leading to potential increases or decreases.

Economic perspectives Called for an extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Criticized U.S. spending, emphasizing the need for fiscal discipline.

Foreign policy and sanctions Criticized Biden administration's Russia sanctions as insufficient.

Highlighted the need for rigorous screening of U.S.-China investments, especially in AI and chips.

2. Lee Zeldin’s Confirmation Hearing (EPA Administrator Nominee) Climate change and environmental policy Lee Zeldin acknowledged carbon dioxide’s role in trapping heat but provided no concrete climate change action plans.

Emphasized dismantling “left-wing” environmental regulations.

Engagement with stakeholders Promised to consider feedback from businesses, workers, and industries in policy-making.

Electric Vehicle standards Avoided committing to rolling back EV-promoting programs but acknowledged widespread opposition to them.

Trump's Energy policies Advocated economic growth over stringent environmental regulations, aligning with Trump’s skepticism of climate science.

3. cott Turner’s Confirmation Hearing (HUD Secretary Nominee) Housing Policy focus Scott Turner adressed homelessness, affordability, and housing supply issues.

Declined to commit to expanding Section 8 voucher programs, a Democratic priority.

Immigration and Housing Highlighted the burden of illegal immigration on housing affordability and homelessness.

Committed to upholding laws on HUD subsidy eligibility, even if it impacts mixed-status families.

Background and experience Noted his NFL ties and prior service in Trump’s first administration.

Stressed deregulation as a way to spur housing development.

4. Doug Burgum’s Confirmation Hearing (Interior Secretary Nominee) Energy dominance and land use Pitched energy dominance as a way to counter autocratic nations and enhance affordability.

Supported prioritizing high-resource areas for oil and gas development with minimal environmental impact.

Renewable energy views Highlighted the need for consistent energy sources, suggesting solar and wind are insufficient.

Expressed reluctance to advocate for offshore wind energy despite North Dakota's reliance on wind power.

National Monuments and Antiquities Act Criticized the use of the Antiquities Act for expansive monument designations.

Advocated for balancing land use between recreation, conservation, and energy production.

Climate change concerns Challenged by senators for policies perceived as exacerbating global warming.

Today’s confirmation hearing schedule 10 a.m.: Doug Burgum, Interior Department Former North Dakota Governor and businessman.

Appears before Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee for confirmation as Interior Secretary.

Focus: Stewardship of U.S. public lands and energy policies.

Endorsed Trump after withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.

Selected to lead the National Energy Council to promote U.S. “energy dominance.”

10 a.m.: Scott Turner, Housing and Urban Development Department Scott Turner is a former NFL player and ex-Texas House member.

Appears before Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee for confirmation as HUD Secretary.

Focus: Addressing U.S. housing needs, fair housing laws, and overseeing housing for low-income Americans.

Previously ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.

Professional mentor and pastor.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s Inauguration to be held inside US Capitol amid extreme weather

10 a.m.: Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin is a former New York Congressman.

Appears before Senate Environment and Public Works Committee for confirmation as EPA Administrator.

Focus: Environmental protection, national standards enforcement, research, and education.

Expected to face questions about climate science and Trump administration's environmental policies.

10:15 a.m.: Pam Bondi, Senate Judiciary Committee (Day 2) Pam Bondi's continuation of confirmation hearing for an unspecified position.

Also Read | Netizens speculate reason behind change in Donald Trump Inauguration venue

10:30 a.m.: Scott Bessent, Treasury Department Scott Bessent is a billionaire money manager from South Carolina.

Appears before Senate Finance Committee for confirmation as Treasury Secretary.

Would be the first openly LGBTQ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in a Republican administration.

Focus: Formulating financial, economic, and tax policies, and managing public debt.

Also Read | Trump’s own plans stand in the way of repeating his economic success