Senate GOP, led by Vance tie-breaker, blocks bid to rein in Trump’s Venezuela military action

Senate Republicans blocked an effort to curb the Trump administration’s military action in Venezuela, a victory for the president who was incensed that some Republicans tried to tie his hands on a key foreign policy.

Republican leaders were able to garner enough support for their procedural maneuver to kill the resolution after Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Todd Young of Indiana flipped their position and joined the effort to stop it from coming up for a vote.

The shift brought about a 50-50 tie, which was broken late Wednesday in favor of Republican leadership by Vice President JD Vance, in his role as president of the Senate.

Hawley and Young were part of a group of five Republicans who last week joined all Democrats in supporting the measure aiming to curb the president's war powers.

Vice President JD Vance traveled to Capitol Hill Wednesday night to cast the tie-breaking vote, derailing the measure that would have forced the Trump administration to seek congressional approval for further military force in the country.

Five Republicans originally voted with Democrats last week to bring the measure to the floor, but GOP Sens. Josh Hawley and Todd Young ultimately withdrew their support after an intense pressure campaign from the Trump administration that included calls from the president and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The eleventh-hour flips underscore the president’s significant influence over his party, as well as his willingness to attack any member who steps out of line with his agenda. The initial GOP defectors endured the wrath of Trump, who railed on them publicly and vowed to end their political careers.

