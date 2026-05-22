Senate Republicans delay vote on $72 bn package to fund ICE amid feud over Trump's anti-weaponisation fund

Senate Republican leaders on Thursday (local time) delayed a vote on the GOP's plan to fund US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol until June, following objections to the President Donald Trump administration's “anti-weaponization” fund.

Trump administration's 'anti-weaponisation' fund The $1.776 billion fund was created as part of a settlement in exchange for a lawsuit by Trump against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which he controls. According to CBS News, pro-Trump allies, including those who were charged for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack, said they are eager to submit claims.

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Also Read | US govt may create $1.7 bn fund in exchange for Trump dropping the IRS lawsuit

Democrats have criticized the arrangement as blatantly corrupt, arguing there would be little meaningful congressional oversight over how the funds are distributed or who receives payments. Several Republican senators also expressed concerns and said they would seek to add guardrails on how the money is used in the reconciliation package. Democrats also pledged to introduce amendments targeting the fund.

GOP divided over anti-weaponisation fund Citing two Republican sources, NBC News reported that Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., had hoped to advance a reconciliation package through the Senate and send it to the House before the Memorial Day recess. However, GOP senators left a closed-door briefing with senior officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) about the “weaponization” fund with more questions than answers, and it became clear there was no Republican consensus to move forward.

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The Senate had reportedly been prepared to discuss a version of the $72 billion reconciliation bill on Thursday, with the House set to do the same on Friday. However, the plans fell apart following a meeting between GOP senators and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who had been dispatched to the Hill to convince skeptical members about the DOJ fund.

Also Read | Trump moves to withdraw $10 billion IRS lawsuit linked to leaked tax records

What happened at the closed-door briefing? Blanche met with senators for more than two hours; however, several emerged from the meeting without commenting, hinting that their concerns had not been addressed. Speaking to CBS News, GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, the top appropriator in the Senate who has expressed opposition to the DOJ fund, said she did not feel better about the fund after the meeting.

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However, a DOJ spokesperson, in a statement, said the meeting included "a healthy discussion on the settlement." The spokesperson added, "[Blanche] made clear that the Anti-Weaponization Fund announced Monday has nothing to do with reconciliation; indeed, not a single dime from the money the President is seeking in reconciliation would go toward anything having to do with the Fund."

Shortly after the meeting concluded, Republican senators said the Senate would adjourn following Thursday’s session without considering the reconciliation package. House leaders then canceled plans to stay in Washington after the day’s votes, and a scheduled meeting between Speaker Mike Johnson and the president was also called off, according to the report.

Reconciliation bill delayed further? The recent developments make it almost certain that GOP lawmakers will miss the deadline set by Trump for the reconciliation bill to reach his desk by June 1. The reconciliation bill stemmed from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown earlier this year and aims to fund ICE and Border Patrol for three years.

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With Democrats opposing the funding, Republicans moved the bill through the reconciliation process, which does not require Democratic votes in the Senate.

The proposal for the reconciliation bill had already suffered some setbacks earlier in the week regarding the inclusion of $1 billion in Secret Service security funding, including money linked to the president’s planned overhaul of the East Wing, which involves building a large ballroom. The Senate parliamentarian ruled that this funding violates reconciliation rules on what can be included in such legislation, and skeptical Republicans had expected it to be removed in a revised version of the bill. That updated version has not yet been released.

The delayed vote highlights deep Republican divisions over the reconciliation package and the DOJ “anti-weaponisation” fund.

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Key Takeaways The GOP is facing significant internal conflict regarding the funding proposal.

Democrats are actively opposing the DOJ fund, criticizing it for lack of oversight.

The delay could result in missing the deadline set by Trump for the reconciliation bill.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.