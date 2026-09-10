Senator John Fetterman sparks Democratic Party backlash after appearance at Republican midterm convention

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has faced intense criticism from Democratic Party figures and progressive activists after making a surprise virtual appearance at a Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

The Democratic senator used the video address to praise his Republican counterpart, Senator Dave McCormick, and signal his willingness to work with US President Donald Trump on industrial policy. The move triggered an immediate backlash within his own party, according to a report by The Hill.

Fetterman delivered the approximately one-minute address virtually while standing outside a major steel-processing facility in Pittsburgh. Wearing his trademark casual clothing, he described himself as a “common sense Democrat” and sought to distance himself from what he characterised as the extremes within his party.

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He also praised McCormick as a close friend and said he intended to work to protect the US steel industry alongside Trump.

Republicans welcome Fetterman’s message Fetterman’s appearance was greeted enthusiastically by conservative delegates at the convention. His willingness to praise a Republican senator and express support for working with Trump was viewed by attendees as evidence of bipartisan cooperation.

Within Democratic circles, however, the reaction was sharply different.

Party leaders and progressive activists quickly condemned the senator's decision to appear at the Republican gathering. Some of the strongest criticism came from Pennsylvania state Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, who issued a particularly harsh rebuke of Fetterman's address.

According to statements published by news agencies, Kenyatta remarked, “John Fetterman is the laziest Benedict Arnold America has ever seen. He didn’t even have it in him to get off his couch in his million-dollar penthouse to kiss Donald Trump’s ring in person. He phoned it in, just as he has every day as our senator. John should do his job or resign.”

Political analysts and commentators have also questioned whether Fetterman's increasingly independent positioning reflects the priorities of the voters who sent him to the US Senate.

Fetterman’s political shift raises concerns The controversy has highlighted broader tensions within the Democratic Party as it attempts to preserve its coalition ahead of the crucial 2026 midterm elections.

With control of the US Senate expected to be closely contested, strategists are examining whether Fetterman's increasingly conservative rhetoric could further distance him from Democratic voters or create problems for the party's efforts to retain or expand its Senate numbers.

Fetterman's supporters argue that reaching beyond the traditional Democratic base and appealing to independent and cross-party voters can be crucial in politically competitive states such as Pennsylvania.

Critics, however, say publicly embracing Republican politicians and echoing elements of the Trump administration's message could weaken Democratic unity and undermine the party's broader legislative strategy.