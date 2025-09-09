Senior couple moves to France as they ‘couldn’t afford’ retirement planning in the US, ‘We aren’t rich’

Debra and Eric Stillwell, a couple in their 60s, left California five years ago. They now live a relaxed life in France’s Dordogne Valley.

Eric is a former Star Trek script coordinator and Disney employee. He believes Los Angeles costs kept retirement out of reach. France, however, gave them the freedom to enjoy life sooner.

The couple, who first met at a Star Trek convention in 1995, had always dreamed of retiring in Europe. Debra’s mother inspired them by taking an early retirement. She said it was the best decision of her life.

Their life today is far from what they once faced in Los Angeles. Debts and a mortgage made early retirement impossible for them. Debra said she would have worked for a long time had they stayed in the US.

In France, utilities, food and travel cost much less. Also, cultural options are plenty.

“The problem was, when we were living in Los Angeles, we couldn’t afford to retire early and still pay off the mortgage and pay off all of the debts,” Eric, 62, said.

Both of them are diabetic. So, medical expense was a significant point to consider.

“At the time… it would have cost us more than $500 a month each for medical insurance. I think it’s more expensive now,” CNN quoted Debra as saying.

“I figured it out. If we stayed where we were, I would probably have had to work until I was 85,” the 67-year-old said.

Now, they spend afternoons walking cobblestone streets, visiting open-air markets and exploring castles. Sometimes, they travel to Bordeaux to see Debra’s favourite museum, Cité de la Vin.

Debra studied French in Montreal. Eric’s great-grandfather was from France. However, they first thought of moving to Italy. A 2013 wine cruise to Bordeaux helped them decide.

They stayed overnight in Saint-Émilion and fell in love with the Dordogne region. Around that time, Debra retired from her job as a medical centre education director. Eric lost his Disney role.

Moving to France The couple sold their California home, cleared all debts and moved debt-free. They bought a chalet-style house in the Résidence Souillac Golf & Country Club in Dordogne for about €70,000 ( ₹72 lakh).

Debra and Eric live in France on long-stay visas, which are renewed yearly. Debra hoped to apply for citizenship, but new rules prevent retirees with foreign income from doing so.