Sergio Gor is a ‘snake’: White House adviser who ‘fueled’ Trump-Musk feud is US' India envoy pick

Former DOGE head and billionaire Elon Musk had once slammed Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump's India envoy pick. While reacting to an X post, Musk had called Gor a "snake" on Saturday.

Back in June this year, an X user had alleged that Gor, who was reportedly tasked to hire employees across US departments, did "not submit official paperwork about his own background needed for a permanent security clearance."

"He’s a snake," the Tesla and SpaceX boss had written in his response. Gor currently leads the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

Gor fueled Trump-Musk feud? Gor is the White House adviser who reportedly fueled the Trump-Musk NASA feud.

According to the New York Times, Gor was involved in providing Trump information that Jared Isaacman, a businessman and ally of Musk whom Trump picked in late 2024 to lead NASA on Musk’s recommendation, had donated money to Democrats in the recent past.

It was among many factors that led to the shocking fallout between Trump and his one-time "First Buddy," the world's richest person.

Musk and Gor had a tense relationship that surfaced in March during a heated Cabinet meeting in which Musk got into an argument with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, The New York Times reported at the time.

Sergio Gor as next US Ambassador to India Trump announced Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs on Saturday (IST).

Announcing on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs."

"As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time -- Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation," Trump said.

Trump said Gor and his team had overseen the hiring of nearly 4,000 officials across federal departments and agencies “in record time,” adding that over 95 per cent of positions were now filled.

Addressing Gor as a "great friend," Trump expressed his complete trust in him while noting his contributions to the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.