Sergio Gor, Trump's ‘great friend’, appointed as youngest US Ambassador to India. Who is he?

The US Senate approved Sergio Gor as the new US Ambassador to India on Tuesday (local time). Gor, 38, was one of 107 nominees confirmed in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, with 51 senators supporting and 47 opposing. The confirmation took place amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

While calling Gor “great friend who has been at my side for many years”, President Donald Trump had said that “for the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us Make America Great Again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador.”

Who is Sergio Gor? Gor is an American businessman and political operative who has been appointed as the youngest United States ambassador to India.

His family relocated to Malta by 1994, when his mother started a business and registered as an Israeli citizen. He grew up in Cospicua and attended De La Salle College, a Catholic boys' school. The family left Cospicua in 1999. He completed high school in Los Angeles and graduated from George Washington University. According to The Dispatch, Gorokhovsky initially enrolled in university under his full surname but later shortened it to Gor.

He was an activist during Senator John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign and worked with the Republican National Committee. He later served as a spokesperson for Representatives Steve King, Michele Bachmann and Randy Forbes.

Since January this year, he has held the position of director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

Meanwhile, India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, had welcomed Gor’s nomination, describing him as one of Trump’s most trusted aides. He stated that the appointment highlights the significance and priority the US places on its relationship with India.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last month, Gor emphasised that India is a strategic partner whose future will influence the region and beyond. He expressed his commitment to advancing America’s interests in this “important” partnership.

Gor also stated, “Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations.” Additionally, Gor highlighted that India’s role in maintaining regional stability and security “cannot be understated".