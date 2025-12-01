Setback for Alina Habba as court upholds Trump aide's disqualification as US attorney for New Jersey

Alina Habba, the former personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump was disqualified from serving as US attorney for New Jersey on Monday, a ruling that could have far-reaching consequences for the Trump administration's legal appointments across the country.

The decision was taken by a panel of three appellate judges with the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld a lower court's finding that the Trump administration broke the law by using a series of manoeuvres to install Habba as US attorney for New Jersey after the 41-year-old failed to get the Senate's approval.

“It is apparent that the current administration has been frustrated by some of the legal and political barriers to getting its appointees in place," the Circuit Court of Appeals observed, noting that "the citizens of New Jersey and the loyal employees in the US Attorney’s Office deserve some clarity and stability," as per a report by the Associated Press (AP).

“Under the Government’s delegation theory, Habba may avoid the gauntlet of presidential appointment and Senate confirmation and serve as the de facto US Attorney indefinitely. This view is so broad that it bypasses the constitutional (appointment and Senate confirmation) process entirely," CNN quoted the panel as writing in its 32-page opinion.

“We will affirm the District Court’s disqualification order," the panel concluded.

The decision by the Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold Habba's disqualification comes at a time when the Trump administration has been pushing to keep the 41-year-old as the acting US attorney for New Jersey, a post that carries the responsibility of enforcing federal criminal and civil law within its jurisdiction.

It also comes on the back of several judges questioning the Trump administration's moves to keep Habba in the post despite the expiry of her interim appointment and her failure to get Senate confirmation.