Setback for Trump admin as US court says $10 billion child care fund to five Democrat-led states can't be blocked

A US federal judge ruled Friday that President Donald Trump's administration cannot block funds for child care subsidies and other programs aimed at supporting needy children and their families from flowing to five Democratic-led states for now.

Earlier, the New York Pos quoted sources as saying that the Trump administration is freezing more than $10 billion in federal child care and social services funding to five Democrat-led states — California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

It was reported that the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will freeze taxpayer funding from the Child Care Development Fund (CCDF), the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) programme and the Social Services Block Grant.

The five states said they receive a total of more than $10 billion a year from the programs.

What happened in court? The five Blue states argued that a policy announced Tuesday to freeze funds for three grant programs is having an immediate impact on them and creating “operational chaos,” the Associated Press reported.

In court filings and a hearing earlier Friday, the states contended that the government did not have a legal reason for holding back the money from them.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Health and Human Services said it was pausing the funding because it had “reason to believe” the states were granting benefits to people in the country illegally, though it did not provide evidence or explain why it was targeting those states and not others.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian, who was nominated to the bench by former President Joe Biden, did not rule on the legality of the funding freeze, but he said the five states had met a legal threshold “to protect the status quo” for at least 14 days while arguments are made in court.

Health department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the AP on the court order.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the lawsuit, called the ruling a “critical victory for families whose lives have been upended by this administration’s cruelty.”

The government had requested reams of data from the five states, including the names and Social Security numbers of everyone who received benefits from some of the programs since 2022.

The states argue that the effort is unconstitutional and is intended to go after Trump’s political adversaries rather than to stamp out fraud in government programs — something the states say they already do.

Jessica Ranucci, a lawyer in James' office, said during the Friday hearing, which was conducted by telephone, that at least four of the states had already had money delayed after requesting it. She said that if the states can’t get child care funds, there will be immediate uncertainty for providers and families who rely on the programs.

A lawyer for the federal government, Kamika Shaw, said it was her understanding that the money had not stopped flowing to states.