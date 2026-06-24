Setback for Trump administration: California judge blocks policy of arresting people at immigration courts

A California federal judge on Tuesday (local time) issued a nationwide injunction blocking the US President Donald Trump administration's policy of carrying out arrests at immigration courts, ending a practice that had gained national attention.
The ruling comes roughly a year after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) started detaining migrants in courthouse hallways across the country, sometimes moments before they pleaded their cases, CNN reported. The move raised alarms among attorneys and advocates, who noted that the practice was turning immigration courts from places of due process into places of fear and of punishing those who were following the rules.
Tuesday's ruling marked a major setback for the Trump administration, which revoked long-held guidance that had imposed restrictions on immigration enforcement actions at or near courthouses. In a 71-page ruling, federal Judge P. Casey Pitts acknowledged the "chilling effect" of ICE's policy to arrest at immigration courts, finding that it was “arbitrary and capricious.”
Pitts said, "For the avoidance of doubt, simply extending the 2025 courthouse-arrest policies to cover immigration courthouses would not cure those policies’ fatal defects. As the Court has previously detailed, the policies entirely fail to address the chilling effect of courthouse arrests on noncitizens’ attendance at court proceedings, which is both a critical factor underlying ICE’s 2021 guidance and an ‘important aspect of the problem’ in its own right."
He also noted, "In sum, ICE’s 2025 courthouse-arrest policies are devoid of rational explanation for (or even acknowledgement of) the agency’s choices (1) to remove its earlier restrictions on civil arrests at immigration courthouses and (2) not to extend the new policies’ limitations to immigration courthouses."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.