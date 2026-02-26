Setback for Trump immigration crackdown: Federal judge rules third-country deportation policy unlawful

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday (February 25) ruled that the Trump administration’s policy allowing rapid deportations of migrants to third countries without meaningful notice or an opportunity to object is unlawful.

US District Judge Brian Murphy declared the policy invalid, saying it violated due process protections. The decision targets a March 2025 directive adopted as part of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“It is not fine, nor is it legal” Murphy said the policy failed to protect migrants from being sent to “an unfamiliar and potentially dangerous country” without proper safeguards.

The judge wrote that the administration had argued it would be acceptable for immigration officials to deport individuals to third countries as long as authorities did not have specific knowledge of a threat.

“It is not fine, nor is it legal,” Murphy stated in his ruling.

He concluded that migrants subject to the policy are entitled to “meaningful notice and a chance to raise objections” before being removed to another country.

Ruling paused for 15 days pending appeal Although Murphy set aside the policy, he paused implementation of his ruling for 15 days to allow the administration time to appeal.

The judge referenced prior Supreme Court involvement in the dispute, including earlier decisions that lifted a preliminary injunction he had issued and allowed certain deportations to proceed.

Background of the policy The lawsuit was filed as a class action on behalf of migrants facing removal to countries not listed in their original deportation orders. The lawsuit cited deportations or potential deportations to countries including South Sudan, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala.

The administration has argued the policy complies with immigration law and due process requirements, saying it is necessary in cases where migrants’ home countries refuse to accept them, including those convicted of crimes.

Case likely to reach Supreme Court The ruling is expected to be appealed and could ultimately be decided by the US Supreme Court.

The decision marks a significant legal setback for the administration’s deportation strategy and sets up a potential high-stakes constitutional battle over due process rights in immigration enforcement.

(With Reuters inputs)

