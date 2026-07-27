Several people were shot at Seattle Center festival, say police: Here's what we know

At least two people were killed, and five others were injured after a shooting incident occurred on Sunday night at Seattle Center as the civic center complex hosted a major food festival, NBC News reported.

Several people were shot on Sunday (local time) night at a food festival in Seattle Arena, just a block from the city’s iconic Space Needle, police said.

Here's what we know The shooting incident occurred during the Bite of Seattle festival, an annual festival hosted by the Seattle Center, that featured hundreds of local vendors and live music performances.

According to media reports, a large number of police and emergency crews started arriving in the area of Sue Bird CT & Thomas St shortly after 6 pm, and the Seattle Center was evacuated as more police arrived.

In a post on X, the Seattle police department wrote, "Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area."

However, the Seattle Police did not mention the conditions of those injured by gunfire, nor did it provide any information about a shooter.

A spokesperson for the University of Washington’s Harborview Medical Center, the region’s highest-level trauma center, stated that it expects to receive patients who have been injured in the shooting, but did not yet have the number of patients or what their conditions were.

Following reports of the shooting, the Seattle Center Monorail said it would remain closed for the rest of the day and resume operations on Monday morning.

Witnesses recall horror Two people who were at the festival told CNN affiliate KOMO they heard "seven to eight shots" inside the venue, adding that people were running "everywhere."

Another witness told NBC affiliate KING TV of Seattle that he was waiting in line with his girlfriend for a photo booth when people around them started running. Later, the witness recalled seeing some people on the ground, adding that some had gunshot wounds. "There’s bodies everywhere,” he said of those on the ground who appeared to be injured. “I mean, I counted eight.”

Paul Skinner, a third witness, said that he was helping to operate a booth at the festival that serves food from a truck named Crave when chaos erupted. He added, "We just heard what at first sounded like firecrackers, but it’s just a little too crowded for that kind of thing," and added, "So then, when the crowd started moving quickly in herds, you knew it was something was happening.”