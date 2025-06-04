Severe Kansas City storm topples trucks, shuts roads, and leaves thousands without power

A powerful thunderstorm swept through the Kansas City area on Tuesday afternoon, bringing damaging winds that caused major disruption to traffic and power across the region.

Advertisement

Strong gusts overturned two semi-trucks on both sides of the state line. According to Kansas City Scout, one truck was blown over on I-435 southbound between Raytown Road and Eastwood Trafficway. Another semi tipped on I-635 southbound at Parallel Parkway, blocking multiple lanes in Wyandotte County.

Traffic chaos continued on I-435 with a two-vehicle crash reported just past I-70, which led to the closure of the two left lanes on the southbound side. In Leavenworth County, the Kansas Department of Transportation fully shut down both northbound and southbound K-5 between Eisenhower Road and East Mary Street near Lansing due to the severe weather.

In addition to traffic trouble, the storm has caused widespread power outages. Energy provider Evergy reported that thousands of customers in the Kansas City metro area were left without electricity as crews worked to restore service.

Advertisement

The condition can be seen on various pictures being shared on X. A user wrote, “Traffic is coming to a standstill in Kansas City at 435 Southbound at stadium drive and a possible over turned semi at Raytown Rd.”

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: LiveMint has not independently verified the authenticity of these videos.)

A user also showed what the tornado looked like from another part of the city. They shared a video with the caption, “This was the confirmed large and dangerous tornado on the ground and blue Springs.”

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, multiple tornado warnings were issued across the metro area, though all have since been cancelled. Despite the extreme weather, no serious injuries have been reported so far.