Severe storms expected in parts of Mississippi and Alabama; tornado risk in some areas

Parts of Mississippi and Alabama face a Slight Risk of severe storms Tuesday as conditions may support rotating thunderstorms later in the day. Forecasters say a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Published25 Nov 2025, 07:35 PM IST
Early storms weakened due to limited instability, but southerly winds and warming temperatures could trigger fresh development. (Representational Image - Pixabay)
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), NOAA, National Weather Service, has warned of isolated severe thunderstorms across parts of the Southeast and Deep South on Tuesday (November 25), with the threat extending from the morning into the early evening hours.

Forecasters say a couple of tornadoes are possible, particularly in eastern Mississippi and central Alabama, where conditions may briefly support rotating storms.

Fast-moving storm line weakening

A fast-moving line of showers and isolated thunderstorms crossed northern Alabama early Tuesday before shifting into northwest Georgia.

However, the storms are entering an area with limited instability, with surface dew points only in the mid-50s, reducing the chance of damaging wind gusts in the morning hours.

Afternoon redevelopment

As the earlier storms move out, southerly winds are expected to bring back slightly moister and more unstable air into east-central Mississippi and central/northern Alabama.

Though large-scale forcing is weak, daytime heating may trigger scattered thunderstorms by early afternoon.

Supercell potential

Any storms that form will develop in an environment with 20–30 knots of low-level southerly winds and enough deep-layer shear to support transient supercell structures.

The SPC says this setup maintains the need for a Slight Risk despite weaker forcing mechanisms.

Gusty winds and a few tornadoes remain the primary concerns.

