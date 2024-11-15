Sex with students: How married US teacher used money, drugs and alcohol to keep young victims quiet

A school teacher in the US has been charged with offering money, alcohol and drugs to students in exchange for sex. 30-year-old Carissa Jane Smith — a substitute teacher at the Dixon Middle School in Missouri — faces multiple accusations of statutory rape, sodomy and sexual contact with children. The victims varied in age with one telling the police he was in middle school when Smith first solicited sex.

“Smith would offer money, marijuana and/or alcohol to students in return for sex or to allow her to perform oral sex. Victim statements advised that Smith would have sex with them at her residence and other various locations such as gravel roads or on the side of the road,” the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department wrote in a Facebook statement.

Smith was arrested on November 12 and currently remains in police custody on a $250,000 bond. Charges against the teacher include multiple counts of statutory rape, sodomy, sexual misconduct with students, patronising prostitution, sexual trafficking of children and more.

According to a victim, Smith had begun sending nude photos of herself via social media platform Snapchat while he was still in middle school. She also propositioned the child for sex and offered money (at least a $100) to engage in sexual activities. She would also provide the children with alcohol and marijuana at times.

The victim was however warned multiple times against telling anyone about the encounters as “she would get into trouble”. The encounters took place at her home, in her vehicle, on the side of the street or even on gravel roads.