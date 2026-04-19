Shamim Mafi case: Iranian entrepreneur with US green card held at LAX over Iran-linked arms, drone deals, reports say

An Iranian entrepreneur, Shamim Mafi, who holds a US green card was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night on allegations of allegedly trafficking arms on behalf of Tehran, reported New York Post.
Investigators said the 44-year-old's phone records suggest she had contact with Iran’s intelligence services between 2022 and 2025. Prosecutors allege she routed deals through countries like Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to avoid detection by US authorities.
Mafi reportedly left Iran in 2013 and became a permanent resident of the US in 2016 under the Obama administration. She allegedly used an Oman-registered company, Atlas International Business, to broker weapons deals as recently as 2025 – court records have shown.
The developments come amid US, Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran – which began on February 28, 2026 – and is now well over a month old.
Shamim Mafi lives in Woodland Hills – and was taken into custody on Saturday night, in connection with the allegations.
Office of the US Attorney for the Central District of California said the Iranian entrepreneur has been charged under US law for facilitating the sale of weapons manufactured in Iran, as per NYP's report.
According to NYP's report – the Iranian entrepreneur was on her way to Istanbul when she was intercepted and arrested by law enforcement.
US Attorney for the Central District of California also said that Mafi has been charged with brokering deals involving Iranian drones, bombs, and millions of rounds of ammunition – that were bound for Sudan.
“She is charged with a violation of 50 U.S.C. § 1705 for brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of rounds of ammunition manufactured by Iran and sold to Sudan,” First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said Sunday.
One of the key deals under scrutiny involves a contract worth over $70 million for Mohajer-6 armed drones from Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.
The drones – along with 55,000 bomb fuses – were reportedly transferred in deals with the Sudanese Ministry of Defense.
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