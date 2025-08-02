She called it ‘medicine’: Toddler dies after mother starves him; siblings reveal dark truth about their daily life

A 35-year-old mother named Saynab Abdullahi Dahir has been arrested after the death of her 3-year-old son, Adnan. The child collapsed at a park on June 4, 2023, and died in the hospital after nine days.

Saynab now faces charges including second-degree manslaughter. The incident took place in Burnsville, Minnesota, in the United States.

When emergency services arrived, they found Adnan in cardiac arrest. He had “clearly visible” ribs, according to KSTP. He had swollen joints, poor limb growth and missing or broken teeth.

Saynab told police her son had been unwell for a week and refused solid food. She thought he was getting better. But, after giving him water, he collapsed again.

A witness called 911 when she cried for help. Saynab also said she took him to the beach to help him “sweat out” the illness, the publication added.

Doctors found him severely malnourished, dehydrated and underweight. Scans showed poor brain growth. He had limited speech and several infections.

Saynab admitted he hadn’t eaten for two or three days. She said she was too busy to take him or his siblings (aged 5 to 9) for health checkups.

During his hospital stay, the mother disturbed his medical treatment and had to be removed from the room. She even hurt him by forcing his jaw and pressing on his chest.

Adnan died nine days later from a brain injury after cardiac arrest. Other causes included infections and malnutrition. Then, police began checking on her other children.

Their father, who was away caring for a relative, said he barely recognised Adnan. He accused Saynab of neglecting the children’s medical needs.

Siblings reveal dark truth about mother After Adnan’s death, police and the children’s father spoke to his four siblings. The children shared shocking claims about their mother, Saynab.

The mother gave her children only one spoonful of food at a time, according to court documents. She forced them to vomit if they gained weight. Some said she had been doing this for years. They told police that she would sit on them or push things down their throats to make them throw up.

Two children also said she did this to Adnan after he had collapsed at the park. She called it “medicine” or “massage” and told them they wouldn’t need doctors if they vomited.

Doctors kill people, she told the children. If anyone cried while another was being forced to vomit, they too were made to throw up. They all stopped complaining out of fear.

All four children were underweight. When taken into their father’s care, they soon gained weight quickly.