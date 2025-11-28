'She has a mortal wound': Sarah Beckstrom father says daughter unlikely to recover after shooting near White House

The father of Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two National Guard members who are critically injured after a shooting near the White House, said on Thursday that his daughter is unlikely to recover.

Speaking to The New York Times over the phone, Sarah's father, Gary Beckstrom, said that his daughter has a mortal wound, and ‘it’s not going to be a recovery’.

“I’m holding her hand right now,” Gary said.

Meanwhile, a person at Andrew Wolfe's family home told the NYT that all they need right now are prayers.

Earlier in the day, Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for DC stated that Sarah and Andrew had undergone surgery and remained in critical condition.

They both had been sworn in less than 24 hours before they were shot by suspect — a 29-year-old Afghan national named Rahmanullah Lakanwal — a lone gunman who opened fire without provocation, ambush style, armed with a 357 Smith and Wesson revolver.

Lakanwal entered the US in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, is currently facing three charges of intent to kill while armed.

According to the West Virigina National Guard, Andrew (24) of Martinsburg, was assigned to the Force Support Squadron, 167th Airlift Wing. He entered service on February 5, 2019. He has been on orders in the district since the beginning of the mission in August of this year.

Sarah Beckstrom (20) of Webster Springs, was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade. She entered service on June 26, 2023. She has been on Task Force orders in the district since the beginning of the mission in August of this year.

Speaking to Fox News, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said that she volunteered to be there on Thanksgiving — working today — she volunteers, as did many of those guardsmen and women so other people could be home with their families.