Sherrone Moore case: 911 call sparks speculation on whether ex-Michigan coach ‘was stalking’ victim ‘for months’

A 911 dispatcher has revealed that, ahead of Sherrone Moore's arrest, the caller said that she was being stalked for months. The call came from an address near the home of Moore's former executive assistant, whose alleged affair with him led to his firing as the University of Michigan's head coach.

Written By Sayak Basu
Updated12 Dec 2025, 08:15 AM IST
Sherrone Moore
Sherrone Moore(Getty Images via AFP)

In an apparent reference to the alleged case of assault that involves recently fired University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, a 911 dispatcher has revealed that a caller reported that a man had been "stalking her for months," as per a report by People magazine.

The outlet obtained the recording, in which the dispatcher said the caller reported that a "male was at the location in the house attacking her" and that he had been "stalking her for months."

Although there is no mention of Moore in the recording, the timing of the conversation - 4:14 pm on Wednesday, 10 December (local time) is just before Moore got detained by the police. The dispatcher recording captures an address, which is also where the incident involving the 39-year-old ex-coach took place, as per the report.

Fired from University of Michigan

This incident comes in the wake of Moore getting fired from the post of football coach at the University of Michigan. The institution said that it found "credible evidence" that Moore was “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

ESPN reported on 10 December that the City of Saline Police Department detained Moore in Saline, Michigan, and "turned him over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation." The detainment came after a report of an "alleged assault", the publication reported the police as saying, which, however, did not mention Moore by name.

Moore involved in affair with executive assistant: Report

Moore was in an affair with his executive assistant, as per a report by the New York Post.

After he got fired from his position, the former head coach was "suicidal" and allegedly went to his assistant Paige Shiver's home with a knife in his hand.

Moore was later arrested and sent to jail. He will later appear in court on Friday (local time).

The report also reveals that the University of Michigan paid Shiver an unusually high raise of 55% last year, while she was working under Moore.

Moore had a $30-million contract with the University of Michigan, but since he was fired ‘for cause’, the university now has no obligation to pay out the remainder of the pending $14.5-$16 million, the report revealed.

