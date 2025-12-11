Sherrone Moore detained by police after UM fires him as head football coach — What we know so far

Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Saline, Michigan, on Wednesday, only hours after the university announced his dismissal following an internal investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Authorities confirmed that Moore was subsequently handed over to another local police department for further inquiry into possible criminal charges.

The developments plunged the Wolverines programme into immediate uncertainty just weeks before the Citrus Bowl and days after Moore had been preparing staffing plans for the 2026 season.

Why was Sherrone Moore detained by police? The Saline Police Department stated that officers assisted in locating and detaining Moore on Wednesday before transferring him to a neighbouring jurisdiction.

In a statement released to ESPN, the department said: “The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore. Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

No further details regarding the potential charges were released. According to reporting from the Detroit News, Moore had been “involved in an incident that required police attention,” though neither police department elaborated on the nature of the incident.

Why was Moore fired by the University of Michigan? Earlier on Wednesday, Michigan announced Moore’s immediate termination following an internal review prompted by an anonymous tip, according to a New York Times report.

The university said: "U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

"The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

A person familiar with the development briefed on the investigation told the New York Times that early stages of the inquiry produced no evidence of wrongdoing, but “additional evidence came to light in the last 24 hours” that led to the decision to dismiss Moore.

How did Michigan’s staff learn of the firing? Members of Michigan’s football staff discovered Moore’s dismissal moments before the public announcement. According to a programme, athletic director Warde Manuel informed the team during a scheduled meeting. Moore was reportedly in the building on Wednesday but did not attend the meeting.

The firing came without warning. Days before his dismissal, Moore had been assembling his coaching staff and had hired veteran assistant Kerry Coombs to lead special teams. On Monday, he appeared before reporters to preview Michigan’s 2026 signing class and the Citrus Bowl matchup against Texas, saying:

“I think we’ve got a really good foundation of where we need to be, but we’ve got a lot to work on.”

What does Moore’s departure mean for Michigan? Associate head coach Biff Poggi will serve as interim head coach for the Wolverines’ appearance in the Citrus Bowl on 31 December. Moore, 39, had completed his second season as head coach and posted a 17–8 record across his tenure, including a 9–3 campaign this season.

His time in charge was marked by both competitive highs and institutional turbulence. After taking over from Jim Harbaugh following Michigan’s 2023 national championship, Moore navigated a challenging first season that included an upset victory over Ohio State and the signing of Bryce Underwood, the top quarterback recruit of the Class of 2025.

This season, however, fell short of expectations, with losses to Oklahoma, USC and Ohio State. His final game was a 27–9 defeat to the Buckeyes.

How did the Connor Stalions investigation affect his tenure? Moore’s tenure coincided with the ongoing fallout from the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. He served a two-game suspension this year after the NCAA concluded he deleted text messages exchanged with Stalions. He was also scheduled to serve a suspension for the opening game of the 2026 season.

Although the NCAA did not vacate any victories or Michigan’s national title, the university faces significant financial penalties that could exceed $30 million.