Sheryl Crow sells Tesla in protest against ‘President Musk’, donates money to NPR

  • Singer Sheryl Crow announced she is parting ways with her Tesla in protest against Elon Musk, whom she referred to as “President Musk.” She criticized his influence on NPR and donated money to support the organization.

Published16 Feb 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Sheryl Crow did not hold back in her criticism of Elon Musk, whom she referred to as “President Musk.” Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow has publicly announced that she has parted ways with her Tesla vehicle in protest against its owner, Elon Musk. In a video posted on Instagram, the 63-year-old Nashville-based musician is seen waving goodbye to her car.

In her caption, Crow explained her decision: “My parents always said… you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long, Tesla.”

Criticism of Musk and support for NPR

Crow did not hold back in her criticism of Elon Musk, whom she referred to as “President Musk.” She also accused him of threatening National Public Radio (NPR) and pledged financial support to the organization.

“Money donated to [NPR], which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” she stated in her post.

 

Vocal critic of Trump and his allies

Crow has long been outspoken in her opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration. She has previously criticised Trump’s policies and affiliations.

On Election Day, Crow publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, stating: “I voted for the candidate that represents empathy, compassion, a heart for community and for those underserved. Not hate and division, bigotry, or racism.”

Musk’s growing political influence

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has become an increasingly controversial figure due to his political statements and growing influence. His reported ties to Trump and recent political endorsements have sparked backlash from several public personalities.

Crow’s decision to sever ties with Tesla is the latest in a series of celebrity protests against Musk’s leadership and political stances.

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 07:51 PM IST
