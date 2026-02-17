Shia LaBeouf arrested during Mardi Gras in New Orleans after alleged fight

Shia LaBeouf was arrested during Mardi Gras in New Orleans after an altercation outside a bar. He faces two counts of simple battery following a physical confrontation. The incident occurred amid large crowds celebrating the annual festival.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated17 Feb 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans after an alleged altercation.
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans after an alleged altercation.(Reuters)

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans after an alleged altercation outside a bar in the city’s French Quarter, according to police records and eyewitness accounts. The incident took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday, drawing emergency responders to one of the busiest areas of the annual festival.

Authorities confirmed that the actor was taken into custody and booked on two counts of simple battery following what officials described as a physical confrontation involving multiple individuals. The arrest occurred amid large crowds gathered for Mardi Gras festivities, an event known for attracting thousands of visitors each year to the Louisiana city.

Trisha Bhattacharya

