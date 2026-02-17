Shia LaBeouf arrested during Mardi Gras in New Orleans after alleged fight

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans after an alleged altercation outside a bar in the city’s French Quarter, according to police records and eyewitness accounts.

Authorities confirmed that the actor was taken into custody and booked on two counts of simple battery following what officials described as a physical confrontation involving multiple individuals. The arrest occurred amid large crowds gathered for Mardi Gras festivities, an event known for attracting thousands of visitors each year to the Louisiana city.

Video obtained by entertainment outlet TMZ shows the aftermath of the incident outside a saloon in the French Quarter. In the footage, LaBeouf appears shirtless, with his back tattoo visible, standing on the street while facing several people. At one point, he is seen leaning toward a man as if attempting to speak with him during what appears to be a tense exchange.

An eyewitness told TMZ that the actor had been escorted out of the bar by staff shortly before the situation escalated. According to the witness account, a confrontation followed outside the venue, leading to a brief brawl. After the altercation, LaBeouf reportedly walked away from the area before returning to the front of the bar, where emergency responders arrived.