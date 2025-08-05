Shocking details emerge in Quadruple suspect Austin Drummond's cushy jail life, here's all you need to know

Quadruple murder suspect Austin Drummond lived in shocking comfort during his 13-year prison term, posting Facebook photos of his cell stocked with Ciroc vodka, Roku streaming devices, video games, and cellphones.

One November 2023 photo showed him holding vodka with the caption: “Almost home living it up”.

Experts say this contraband points to major security failures. "Prison staff showed irresponsibility and neglect," said former NYPD detective Pat Brosnan, noting mandatory "shakedowns" should catch banned items.

Drummond faced four prior contraband charges but kept accessing luxury goods, possibly with staff help.

Family massacre and abandoned baby On July 29, Drummond allegedly murdered four relatives in Lake County: parents James Wilson (21) and Adrianna Williams (20), grandmother Cortney Rose (38), and teen uncle Braydon Williams (15).

Their bodies were found in woods near Tiptonville, hours after their 7-month-old daughter was abandoned in a stranger’s yard in Tigrett.

Authorities called the baby’s abandonment a "sign of compassion" that ensured her safety. Drummond, who reportedly dated Rose’s sister, had a "familial relationship" with the victims, though his motive remains unclear.

Despite warnings, Drummond was freed in September 2024 after serving time for armed robbery and prison retaliation charges.

In 2020, District Attorney Jody Pickens urged parole boards to keep him jailed, calling Drummond a "confirmed Vice Lords gang member" with 25+ discipline violations including weapons possession and assaults.

Over 12 agencies hunt Drummond across Tennessee after he was spotted August 4 in camouflage, armed with a rifle, near Jackson.

Three associates, Tanaka Brown, Giovonte Thomas, and Dearrah Sanders, face charges for helping him evade capture.

Authorities recovered his white Audi and Ford truck but warn he remains “armed and dangerous”. A $32,500 reward is offered for tips leading to his arrest. Residents are urged to lock doors and report sightings to the Dyer County Police Department using 1-800-TBI-FIND.