Shocking Epstein photos reveal women’s bodies pictured with ‘Lolita’ quotes

House Oversight Democrats on Thursday (December 18) released a new batch of photographs linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including images that reference Lolita, Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel about the sexual exploitation of a young girl.

Some of the most disturbing images include photographs of a woman with what appear to be handwritten excerpts from Lolita across her body.

“Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue taking a trip,” reads one phrase written below a woman’s collarbone.

Other lines include:

“She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock,” written on a foot

“She was Lola in slacks”

“She was Dolly at school,” written on a woman’s neck

Another image shows a woman’s lower leg and foot on what appears to be a bed, with a paperback copy of Lolita visible in the background.

The disclosure comes just one day before the US Department of Justice is expected to release its full archive of Epstein-related documents.

The latest release includes dozens of photographs drawn from a larger trove of about 95,000 images provided by the Jeffrey Epstein estate last week.

Among them are heavily redacted passports from Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Russia, as well as a prescription for the urinary tract infection medication Phenazopyridine.

Several prominent figures also appear in the images, including billionaire Bill Gates, Google co-founder Sergey Brin and academic Noam Chomsky.

Context still missing According to lawmakers, the photos were handed to Congress without details on when or where they were taken, or the circumstances surrounding them.

The Oversight Committee has said it redacted personally identifiable information to protect victims and survivors.

Earlier releases Previous photo batches released by House Democrats included images of Epstein with US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and conservative podcaster Steve Bannon.

DOJ files awaited The latest disclosure comes as anticipation builds around the Justice Department’s impending release of its Epstein files.

The records are expected to shed more light on Epstein’s network and activities, which have long been the subject of intense public scrutiny and conspiracy theories.

With the deadline hours away, pressure is mounting on federal authorities to fully disclose what they know about one of the most controversial criminal cases involving powerful figures in recent history.