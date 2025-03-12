A man in Memphis, Tennessee, found himself on the receiving end of a gunshot—courtesy of his own pet dog. The incident occurred early on Monday morning when the man, identified as Jerald Kirkwood, was lying in bed with his girlfriend.

Their pet Pitbull, Oreo, jumped onto the bed, inadvertently setting off a loaded gun. The bullet grazed Kirkwood's upper left thigh, leaving him with a non-critical injury that required hospital treatment.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Oreo's paw became stuck in the trigger guard, causing the gun to discharge.

The girlfriend, described the scene, "The dog is a playful dog, and he likes to jump around and stuff like that, and it just went off." This freak incident has highlighted the importance of gun safety, with the girlfriend reflecting on the need for caution: "Keep the safety on or use a trigger lock."

This unusual case is a stark reminder of the potential dangers of having firearms in the home, especially when pets are present. While gun violence is a significant issue in the United States, instances of animals accidentally shooting humans are exceedingly rare.

However, they do occur, as evidenced by a similar incident two years ago in Kansas, where a German Shepherd stepped on a hunting rifle, resulting in a fatal shooting.

In another incident in 2018, a 51-year-old man from Iowa was shot in the leg by his Pitbull-Labrador mix. These cases underscore the importance of responsible gun ownership and the need for secure storage to prevent such accidents.