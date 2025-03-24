Shocking security breach by top Trump officials: Journalist accidentally added to classified US war chat plans on Yemen

In a stunning breach of security, The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was inadvertently added to a private Signal chat group used by senior officials in the Trump administration. The group, named "Houthi PC small group," discussed classified military plans, including imminent US strikes on Yemen. The revelation raises serious concerns about the administration’s handling of sensitive national security communications.

Unintended access to war plans Goldberg said he discovered the error after receiving a connection request on Signal from a user identified as "Michael Waltz," believed to be national security adviser to Trump. Two days later, he said he was added to a chat involving top officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance.

Goldberg said the group proceeded to discuss critical policy matters, with Hegseth even detailing precise information about weapons, targets, and attack timing.

Officials debate timing of strikes The conversation exposed internal debates on the necessity and timing of the military operation. Goldberg stated that Vice President Vance expressed concerns about the economic fallout and potential oil price spikes, writing, "There is a real risk that the public doesn’t understand this or why it’s necessary." Hegseth, however, pushed for immediate action, citing the need to restore US deterrence against Iran-backed Houthis.

Confirmation of breach As the discussions continued, Goldberg remained unnoticed in the chat. On March 15, at 11:44 a.m., Goldberg said that Hegseth posted a detailed war plan, stating that the first bombs would be dropped at 1:45 p.m. eastern time. Two hours later, explosions were reported in Yemen.

Goldberg, now convinced the chat was real Goldberg said after leaving the group, and when he contacted for comment, National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes confirmed to the authenticity of the chat, stating, "This appears to be an authentic message chain, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain."

Legal and security fallout Security experts have raised alarms over the administration’s reckless handling of classified information. The use of Signal, an encrypted but unofficial messaging app, to coordinate military operations may have violated the Espionage Act and federal records laws. Jason R. Baron, a former director at the National Archives, stated, "All government employees are prohibited from using electronic-messaging applications such as Signal for official business unless those messages are promptly forwarded or copied to an official government account."

Potential legal ramifications Beyond the security lapse, Goldberg suggest that the officials involved could face consequences for failing to protect classified information. The use of disappearing messages on Signal may also have violated laws, he stated. He stated that the incident mirrors past controversies, including Donald Trump’s calls to imprison Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server.