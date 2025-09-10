Shocking UAP video revealed in Congress: US missile fails to destroy mysterious flying object in Yemen | Watch

A never-before-seen video released during a House Government Oversight subcommittee hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) stunned lawmakers on Tuesday. The footage, played by Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), appeared to show a US Hellfire missile striking a fast-moving orb off the coast of Yemen on October 30, 2024—yet the object remained intact and continued flying.

“This is when it’s zoomed out, you can still see it traveling,” Burlison said, as the video displayed the mysterious encounter.

The incident off Yemen According to Burlison, the video was captured by an MQ-9 Reaper drone operating in the Red Sea region. At the time, the waters off Yemen were an active combat zone, with US Navy ships and aircraft defending commercial shipping lanes against Houthi missile and drone attacks.

The video shows a missile fired by another Reaper drone hitting the shiny orb-like object. Despite the impact, the object appeared undamaged, maintaining its trajectory.

“It kept going,” Burlison noted. “And it looks like the debris was taken with it.”

Lawmaker demands transparency Burlison told colleagues that he had been “given” the video but did not specify the source. He questioned why such incidents are consistently withheld from public view.

“Why are we being blocked from this information consistently?” he asked.

UAPs back in the spotlight The footage adds to the growing body of evidence fueling debate over UAPs, commonly known as UFOs. While the Pentagon has acknowledged investigating such encounters, US officials have repeatedly stressed that many remain unexplained.