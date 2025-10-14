Shocking! US Marine's parents detained, deported by ICE after living 30 years in America

US federal immigration agents reportedly detained the parents of a US Marine in San Diego, leading to the deportation of the soldier's father.

According to a report by NBC 7 San Diego, Esteban Rios and Luisa Rodriguez, residents of Oceanside, California were in Camp Pendleton in San Diego to visit their pregnant daughter, who is married to another Marine stationed at the base, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained them.

The detention took place despite neither Esteban nor Luisa having criminal records. The couple also have pending green card applications, sponsored by their Marine son Steve Rios, as well as work visas.

Esteban and Luisa, Newsweek reported, arrived from Mexico over 30 years ago, spending the last three decades working in the US, washing cars and cleaning houses to build a better life for their children.

Also Read | Hyundai factory was a deadly job site before it was raided by ICE

Commenting on the incident, Steve told NBC 7 San Diego, "It was scary. It was scary because my whole life, I've kind of just... it's been in the back of my head."

Steve's pregnant sister and the couple's daughter, meanwhile, told the channel "My brother texted me that they got stopped. And as soon as I heard that, I just started, like, bawling."

While Esteban and Luisa were initially taken downtown by the ICE agents, and released with ankle monitors, the couple were asked to check in again on Thursday, when they were detained again for several hours.

Subsequently, on Friday, Steven spoke with his father who revealed that they were being held in the basement of a federal building.

Steve's parents were then moved to the Otay Mesa Detention Center on the same day, before Esteban was deported later on Friday.

Luisa, meanwhile, remains in ICE custody, pending removal proceedings.